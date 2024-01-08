The Project

Doctors Warn That Falling Asleep In Front Of The TV Increases Risk Of Diabetes And High Blood Pressure

Doctors are warning against falling asleep in front of the TV, explaining that the bad habit has been linked to diabetes, weight gain and high blood pressure.

A popular American emergency doctor has taken to TikTok to warn people of the risks associated with a habit we're all guilty of - falling asleep in front of the TV. 

Except, of course, whenever we're watching Channel 10 between 6:30 pm and 7:30pm, Sunday to Friday. 

Doctor Joe Whittington referred to research conducted at Chicago's Northwestern University School of Medicine, which showed that people who slept with even the slightest amount of ambient lighting in the room were more likely to suffer diabetes, obesity and hypertension. 

Those who slept with dim lighting from TV or even a smartphone had higher levels of insulin resistance the next morning, thereby affecting people's ability to regulate glucose levels. 

A Singapore-based doctor, Dr Samuel Choudhury, also weighed in on the Northwestern University study, saying that these results were consistent with research carried out in Japan. 

"Light at night also lowers your melatonin levels which have been shown in some studies to increase your risk of high blood pressure and diabetes," Dr Choudhury said.

This is, of course, terrible news for anyone that still uses a night light. 

@drjoe_md Do you sleep with the tv on? Studies have shown this can negatively affect your health! #insomnia #nightlight #medical #helathtips ♬ original sound - Dr. Joe, M.D. 🩺
