Doctors Say To Stop Looking Down At Your Phone To Avoid ‘Tech Neck’

However, doctors are now warning people about ‘Tech Neck’, which is brought on by tipping your head forward about 45 degrees to look down at your phone.

The repeated strain on the bones, nerves and muscles can cause great discomfort and chronic pain. This can even result in more serious conditions such as pinched nerves, arthritis, bone spurs or herniated disks.

“Humans are upright creatures, and our bodies aren’t designed to look down for long periods of time, which puts extra pressure on the cervical spine,” explains Dr Kavita Trivedi, an associate professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at the University of Texas Southwestern.

The more you look down, the heavier the pressure. So, a 60-degree bend would add 60 pounds (27.2 kilograms).

This can injure or strain the joints that connect the vertebrae. This will lead to the surrounding muscles tightening up and protecting the nerves in the neck. This inflammation can cause very painful knots in the neck.

These injuries can sometimes require surgery to fix.

However, there are non-invasive, non-surgical options, including physiotherapy, medication, steroid injections and nerve blockers.

To avoid tech neck, make sure you hold your phone at eye level.

“The good news is that most patients with tech neck don’t require surgery and we have a wide range of therapies that can be very effective. There’s no need to live with pain if it can be treated.”

“Our phones and tablets are valuable tools, and there’s no need to give them up. The solution is to learn how to prevent tech neck while using these services, and if pain develops, see a specialist who can help.”