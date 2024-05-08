The Project

Doctors Reveal Exercise Doesn’t Help A Hangover

Doctor’s have revealed that exercising the morning after a big night of drinking is not an effective hangover cure.

It’s the holy grail, the search for a miracle hangover cure. Some swear by a big greasy breakfast, others reach for Netflix, Berocca, and a blanket.

But then there are others who live by the “work hard, play hard” motto and think the best solution to a hangover is to somehow “sweat out” last night’s 6 margaritas over the course of a 5-kilometre run before dawn. 

Though seriously, if you’re up before dawn, have you even “played hard” at all?

But, in great news for bed-ridden boozers everywhere, doctors have finally revealed that these gin-and-tonic-gym-junkies have no idea what they’re talking about. 

According to the Australian Financial Review, doctors have revealed that while exercise will release endorphins that make you feel better, the way our bodies process alcohol means that the only thing that will really cure a hangover, is water and bed rest.

Thank. God.

Specialist GP Kelly-Anne Garnier told the AFR that the amount of alcohol we sweat out is pretty meaningless.

 “Sweating, breathing and urination eliminate around 10 per cent of the alcohol consumed by a drinker. This relatively small proportion is not made significantly different by the inclusion of exercise-induced sweating,” Dr Garnier explained. 

Not just that, your post-Kahlua-cardio is going to be even harder than normal. 

As a result of your body processing alcohol, your blood becomes thicker, meaning the heart has to work even harder than it usually would during exercise, to pump blood around your system.

On top of that, the chances are if you wake up early to hit the pavement after a big night out, you could still technically be drunk! Which will leave you more dehydrated, and increases the risk of injury.

But, if you’re still determined to exercise then there are some ways to do it. 

First step, wait. Let the alcohol leave your system before you fit in a gym session; in the meantime, keep your fluids up (and not the kind of fluids you had last night). 

We’re talking lots of water, and some fresh fruits and vegetables wouldn’t go astray either. 

Then when it comes time to exercise, best to accept that after last night’s antics, you need to be realistic: go easy on yourself. 

You won’t be setting a personal best, even if you may have set one the night before. 

