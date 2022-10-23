Doctor Who Fans Rejoice As David Tennant Returns For A Special Regeneration Twist

Doctor Who has continued to be a hugely successful show garnering a cult following, with The Doctor’s ability to regenerate allowing the show to introduce new ‘Doctors’ and twists every few seasons.

13th Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, is set to depart the series with Ncuti Gatwa replacing her as the 14th Doctor.

However, fans are in for an exciting surprise as David Tennant is confirmed to return to the season in a special episode.

Tennant has been announced to feature in three episodes, including a 90-minute special alongside returning companions Catherine Tate and the late Bernard Cribbins for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary next year.

The 90-minute special, The Power of the Doctor, was made as part of the BBC’s centenary celebrations, and features cameos from actors who had piloted the Tardis in the 1980s and 90s, with Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy and Paul McGann all reprising the role of the Doctor.

At the special episode’s premiere screening in London, Whittaker described it as encapsulating;

“Everything that’s come out of showrunner Chris Chibnall’s brain and his love of Doctor Who”, and said the experience of being the Doctor was something “you’ve just got to treasure”.

Regarding her position in the history of the show, she said: “You are a tiny drop in the ocean of Doctor Who, and you’ve got to tread lightly and earn your place. This family grows, and it’ll be bigger than us, and it’ll go on. Ncuti will be extraordinary, and he will bring an audience that we haven’t reached, and his performance will be so magical. Now we get to sit back and enjoy it as the fans that we can be, knowing whatever is to come, we were once a part of that.”

Doctor Who is set to return next year with the creator Russell T Davies, back at the helm. Davies led the revival of Doctor Who from 2005 to 2009.