The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Doctor Warns Against Using Your Phone While On The Toilet As It Could Give You Haemorrhoids

Doctor Warns Against Using Your Phone While On The Toilet As It Could Give You Haemorrhoids

A gastroenterologist has cautioned against using your phone while on the toilet, warning that prolonged sitting and straining can harm your health.

Dr Joseph Salhab took to TikTok to share with his followers the dangers of sitting on the toilet and looking at your phone for too long, warning that it could end in painful haemorrhoids.

Dr Salhab explained that “straining and prolonged sitting when you’re trying to use the restroom puts you at risk for developing haemorrhoids which can be painful and bleed.” 

So, what can you do to avoid the dreaded haemorrhoid? 

Well, of course, don't look at your phone and strain for ages, and also ensure you’re drinking plenty of water, and including plenty of fibre in your diet. 

The doctor also went on to suggest taking magnesium supplements as well as using a stepping stool in the bathroom to rest your feet and improve your posture. 

Plus, don't take your phone into the toilet because it's really gross. If you are bored, just put some hilarious posters on the wall or try to finish quicker. 

Penny Wong Says Australia 'Gravely Concerned' By Gaza Deaths During Visit To The Middle East
NEXT STORY

Penny Wong Says Australia 'Gravely Concerned' By Gaza Deaths During Visit To The Middle East

Advertisement

Related Articles

Penny Wong Says Australia 'Gravely Concerned' By Gaza Deaths During Visit To The Middle East

Penny Wong Says Australia 'Gravely Concerned' By Gaza Deaths During Visit To The Middle East

As the number of Palestinians being killed in Gaza continues to climb, Penny Wong has urged genuine steps towards peace and security.
Government Unveils Its Plan To Tackle The Rise Of AI

Government Unveils Its Plan To Tackle The Rise Of AI

On Wednesday, the government laid out its plan to tackle the rampant rise of artificial intelligence.
New Research Claims If Your Ring Finger Is Longer Than Your Index Finger, You Are Probs Psychopathic

New Research Claims If Your Ring Finger Is Longer Than Your Index Finger, You Are Probs Psychopathic

A new study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research has found that people who have a longer ring finger than the index finger are more likely to be associated with antisocial personality disorders.
Man Claims Garbage Bin Is “Non Bin ary” In Attempt To Get Rubbish Taken Away With Garden Bin

Man Claims Garbage Bin Is “Non Bin ary” In Attempt To Get Rubbish Taken Away With Garden Bin

One man in the UK has found a loophole in his council’s bin collection schedule, claiming his garbage bin identifies as a green bin in order to have his rubbish collected alongside his garden waste.
Lindsay Lohan Paid $500,000 For Brief Cameo In New ‘Mean Girls’ Movie

Lindsay Lohan Paid $500,000 For Brief Cameo In New ‘Mean Girls’ Movie

Lindsay Lohan has reportedly scored a big payday for her brief cameo in the new musical adaptation of ‘Mean Girls’.