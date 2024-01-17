Doctor Warns Against Using Your Phone While On The Toilet As It Could Give You Haemorrhoids

Dr Joseph Salhab took to TikTok to share with his followers the dangers of sitting on the toilet and looking at your phone for too long, warning that it could end in painful haemorrhoids.

Dr Salhab explained that “straining and prolonged sitting when you’re trying to use the restroom puts you at risk for developing haemorrhoids which can be painful and bleed.”

So, what can you do to avoid the dreaded haemorrhoid?

Well, of course, don't look at your phone and strain for ages, and also ensure you’re drinking plenty of water, and including plenty of fibre in your diet.

The doctor also went on to suggest taking magnesium supplements as well as using a stepping stool in the bathroom to rest your feet and improve your posture.

Plus, don't take your phone into the toilet because it's really gross. If you are bored, just put some hilarious posters on the wall or try to finish quicker.