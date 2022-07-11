The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Doctor Reveals Why Breathing Through Your Mouth Isn't So Great For You

Doctor Reveals Why Breathing Through Your Mouth Isn't So Great For You

Do you find yourself breathing through your mouth? Well, Dr Zac Turner has explained why breathing through your nose is more beneficial.

It's not just an insult from Stranger Things; according to Dr Zac, About 30-50 per cent of adults breathe through their mouth, especially earlier in the day.

Breathing through your mouth can lead to health and sleep problems such as sleep apnea, plus it can cause uncomfortable things like bad breath and dry mouth. 

Dr Zac explains that your nose is a perfectly designed organ to breathe safely, filtering out foreign particles due to its nasal hairs.

It can humidify inhaled air, making it easier for your lungs to use, and it produces nitric oxide, a vasodilator. That's just a scientific way of saying it widens blood vessels to help improve oxygen circulation in your body.

Whereas your mouth is perfectly designed to eat, drink and talk, it doesn't have any of the nifty features your nose has. 

Breathing through your mouth increases the risk of asthma, tooth decay, gingivitis, exposure to foreign particles like bacteria and pathogens, and snoring.

Dr Zac says it can become a habit to breathe through your mouth, so it's worth making a conscious effort to focus on your breathing and make sure you are breathing through your nose. 

Statement From Uber On 'The Uber Files'
NEXT STORY

Statement From Uber On 'The Uber Files'

Advertisement

Related Articles

Statement From Uber On 'The Uber Files'

Statement From Uber On 'The Uber Files'

Statement From Uber On 'The Uber Files'
Pregnant Woman Owns Police Officer In Texas After They Pulled Her Up For Driving In Carpool Lane

Pregnant Woman Owns Police Officer In Texas After They Pulled Her Up For Driving In Carpool Lane

A Texan woman says she was merely highlighting the state's contradictory laws in light of Roe v Wade; is an unborn child considered a living person or not?
Prince George Draws Eyes At Wimbledon Final As He Got A Little Bit Too Warm In His Suit

Prince George Draws Eyes At Wimbledon Final As He Got A Little Bit Too Warm In His Suit

Everyone thinks they want to become a king until they’re an 8-year-old in a suit on a warm day.
Some Frequent Flyers Reckon Plane Meals Should Be Ditched

Some Frequent Flyers Reckon Plane Meals Should Be Ditched

Some say plane food should be ditched – others like myself aren't so sure.
Having More Dogs In Your Suburb Can Help Reduce Crime

Having More Dogs In Your Suburb Can Help Reduce Crime

More dogs walking around in your street will often help keep crime lower, according to a new study.