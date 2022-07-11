Doctor Reveals Why Breathing Through Your Mouth Isn't So Great For You

It's not just an insult from Stranger Things; according to Dr Zac, About 30-50 per cent of adults breathe through their mouth, especially earlier in the day.

Breathing through your mouth can lead to health and sleep problems such as sleep apnea, plus it can cause uncomfortable things like bad breath and dry mouth.

Dr Zac explains that your nose is a perfectly designed organ to breathe safely, filtering out foreign particles due to its nasal hairs.

It can humidify inhaled air, making it easier for your lungs to use, and it produces nitric oxide, a vasodilator. That's just a scientific way of saying it widens blood vessels to help improve oxygen circulation in your body.

Whereas your mouth is perfectly designed to eat, drink and talk, it doesn't have any of the nifty features your nose has.

Breathing through your mouth increases the risk of asthma, tooth decay, gingivitis, exposure to foreign particles like bacteria and pathogens, and snoring.

Dr Zac says it can become a habit to breathe through your mouth, so it's worth making a conscious effort to focus on your breathing and make sure you are breathing through your nose.