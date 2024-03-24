The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Doctor Reveals The Dangers Of Not Washing Your Water Bottle

Doctor Reveals The Dangers Of Not Washing Your Water Bottle

People with emotional support water bottles, take note, because a doctor has revealed the dangers of not washing your water bottle frequently.

Dr Karan Rajan took to TikTok to explain the dangers of not thoroughly washing your water bottles. 

@dr.karanr Moldy water @notaverykatherinewood ♬ original sound - Dr Karan Raj

In the video, a woman showed black mould in the lid of her water bottle. Replying to the video, Dr Raj explained that even if you don’t have mould in your water bottle, you still need to wash it to get rid of bacteria and fungi that can accumulate. 

Bacterial strains like Staphylococcus and Streptococcus are “generally harmless”, but if you are feeling a bit unwell, the accumulation of the bacteria in your bottle can make you feel worse, Dr Rajan explained.

Small amounts of water with mould from your bottle are unlikely to make you deathly ill, but a significant build up can lead to allergy symptoms. 

People who are immunocompromised or have mould exposure sensitivity are more likely to fall ill from a dirty drink bottle. 

Dr Rajan recommends washing your water bottles at least once a day, or at the very least once a week.

But how do you get rid of mould in your water bottle? None other than Martha Stewart explained how to deep clean your bottle. 

On her website, she explained the steps to thoroughly clean your beloved water bottle: 

  1. Fill your bottle with hot water and a tablespoon of baking soda and leave for an hour, or over night, depending on severity of the buildup.
  2. After soaking, use a bottle brush or sponge to scrub the inside of the bottle, taking care in hard to reach areas. 
  3. Use a toothbrush to scrub the mouthpiece and any other small bottle parts
  4. Rinse thoroughly. 
  5. Allow the bottle to completely dry before using again. 
Carlos Sainz Wins Drama-Filled Australian Grand Prix
NEXT STORY

Carlos Sainz Wins Drama-Filled Australian Grand Prix

Advertisement

Related Articles

Carlos Sainz Wins Drama-Filled Australian Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz Wins Drama-Filled Australian Grand Prix

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz has made a remarkable comeback from surgery to win a dramatic Australian Grand Prix, after Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen's bid to equal his own Formula One record went up in smoke.
Kate Thanks Public For Outpouring Of Support Following Cancer Revelation

Kate Thanks Public For Outpouring Of Support Following Cancer Revelation

After months of rumours, it’s a very different mood in Britain, while Kensington Palace passed on a message of gratitude from Kate and William.
Frustrated Women Slam Tradies For Unfair ‘Girl Tax’

Frustrated Women Slam Tradies For Unfair ‘Girl Tax’

Hundreds of women, fed up with being overcharged by mechanics and tradespeople, have vented their frustrations online, speaking out about what they have dubbed a 'girl tax'.
New Data Reveals Over 700 Students Were Caught Cheating In HSC Exams

New Data Reveals Over 700 Students Were Caught Cheating In HSC Exams

New data has revealed that more than 700 students were caught cheating in their HSC exams, with many caught plagiarising, using their mobile phones and unauthorised notes.
Report Finds Gen Z More Likely Wear Their Underwear Multiple Times Before Washing Them

Report Finds Gen Z More Likely Wear Their Underwear Multiple Times Before Washing Them

A new report has revealed that Gen Z are the worst at doing their laundry, with over 30 per cent admitting that they will wear their underwear more than once before chucking them in the wash.