Doctor Reveals The Dangers Of Not Washing Your Water Bottle

Dr Karan Rajan took to TikTok to explain the dangers of not thoroughly washing your water bottles.

In the video, a woman showed black mould in the lid of her water bottle. Replying to the video, Dr Raj explained that even if you don’t have mould in your water bottle, you still need to wash it to get rid of bacteria and fungi that can accumulate.

Bacterial strains like Staphylococcus and Streptococcus are “generally harmless”, but if you are feeling a bit unwell, the accumulation of the bacteria in your bottle can make you feel worse, Dr Rajan explained.

Small amounts of water with mould from your bottle are unlikely to make you deathly ill, but a significant build up can lead to allergy symptoms.

People who are immunocompromised or have mould exposure sensitivity are more likely to fall ill from a dirty drink bottle.

Dr Rajan recommends washing your water bottles at least once a day, or at the very least once a week.

But how do you get rid of mould in your water bottle? None other than Martha Stewart explained how to deep clean your bottle.

On her website, she explained the steps to thoroughly clean your beloved water bottle: