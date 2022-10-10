The Project

Doctor Finally Settles The Fridge Vs Pantry Tomato Sauce Debate

Are you a tomato sauce in the fridge or pantry type of person? Well, one doctor has finally settled the debate.

News.com.au are running a weekly column where people can ask a doctor their pressing medical questions. 

Questions like, where do condiments belong?

To answer, they enlisted Dr Zac Turner, who has a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from the University of Sydney. He is a medical practitioner, co-owner of telehealth service - Concierge Doctors, a registered nurse and a biomedical scientist.

 

If you’re not feeling like an underachiever yet… he’s also a PhD Candidate in Biomedical Engineering.

 

Jo, 27, from Perth wrote in and said that she was always having an argument with her partner about where tomato sauce, jam, peanut butter and vegemite belong.

 

She asks Dr Zac, “Can you please settle the debate once and for all: Do sauces and spreads need to be refrigerated or not?”

 

Surprisingly, instead of saying, “I’m way too qualified for this shit” he actually answered the question.

 

Dr Zac responded by saying that, firstly it comes down to personal preference. However, he adds“Jo, I hope you are sitting down for this because I’m afraid to tell you that tomato sauce, Vegemite and peanut butter do not need to be refrigerated.”

 

That’s because tomato sauce has high acidity and processing. Even after it’s been opened, little bacteria grow in it. Both Vegemite and peanut butter are shelf-stable products, which means they can remain on the shelf before and after opening.

 

He also recommends that it’s always best to follow what your food label says. Thanks to his advice, I’ve started storing my milk in the fridge, and it tastes way better.

