Doctor Explains Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

A doctor has warned against peeing in the shower, explaining the habit could train your body to want to pee every time you hear running water.

Urogynaecologist Dr Teresa Irwin has taken to TikTok to warn users against peeing in the shower.

In her now-viral video, the doctor explained that the dirty habit could "train" your bladder to "leak" every time you hear running water.

"You don't want to do it all the time because what happens is every time you hear the sound of water, your bladder is going to want to pee because it's used to hearing the sound of the water in the shower," Dr Irwin explained.

"So whenever you're washing your hands, washing the dishes, your bladder is going to be salivating, so to speak, because it wants to go and pee."

@dr.teresa.irwin I said what I said!  Unless you're struggling with total bladder emptying you need to hear this #bladdertips #pft #obgyn ♬ Pieces (Solo Piano Version)

Pelvic floor therapist Dr Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas also chimed in on the debate, confirming the theory was indeed true.

"If you pee in the shower or turn on the faucet or turn on the shower and then sit on the toilet to pee while the water is running, you're creating an association in your brain between the sound of running water and having to pee," she explained in a TikTok.

"Combo that with pelvic floor dysfunction, either now or down the line, and that's gonna potentially lead to some leak issues when you hear running water outside of the shower.

"Unfortunately, those of us that were assigned female at birth and have that anatomy, we're not designed to pee standing up... your pelvic floor isn't going to be relaxing properly, meaning that we're not going to be emptying our bladder super well."

