Doctor Claims Loneliness Harms Your Health And Going Out For Coffee Can Help

A doctor has proposed that grabbing a cup of coffee with friends or family will better protect people from the physical and mental harm caused by chronic loneliness.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Doctor Rob Galloway claimed that the rise in premature deaths and heart disease significantly coincided with the rise in reported loneliness.

Dr Galloway explained that the annual number of people dying of cardiovascular conditions in England has been at its highest total since 2008, a number he believes relates to the four million people in the UK reporting chronic loneliness.

The World Health Organisation describes social isolation and loneliness as “increasingly being recognised as a priority public health problem and policy issue across all age groups.“

A Harvard Medical School study of 5,000 people over 50 found that being retired was associated with a 40 per cent higher risk of having a stroke or heart attack, with Dr Galloway claiming post-work loneliness could very well be the cause.

“The mechanism for how ­loneliness increases the risk of premature death is incredibly complex,” Dr Galloway writes in the Daily Mail. “But, essentially, it triggers our stress response, leading to increases in blood pressure.” “In my mind, the evidence linking loneliness to poor health is very powerful.”

Dr Galloway went on to reference a program where participants over the age of 65 were invited to take part in free weekly exercises, where people met for tea and coffee and were given information on social activities in the area, such as choirs and gardening clubs.

Although it is too early to know the impact the program had on stroke and heart attack rates, there has been a 13.6 per cent decrease in GP appointments for the group of participants.

