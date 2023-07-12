Doctor Busts Age-Old Myth That Going Out In The Cold Makes You Sick

Dr Zac Turner spoke to FEMAIL to explain that we don't actually get sick from being outside in cold temperatures.

He explained that he has to do with typically staying indoors with more people for longer periods of time, body temperature and the lack of sunlight.

"In winter, we tend to be exposed to less sunlight, exercise less, our body temperature dips so we stay indoors - creating a perfect storm for viruses and bacteria to spread, making us sick," he explained.

We catch colds and cases of flu from the spreading of germs. Respiratory illnesses are typically spread via droplets or mucus when someone coughs, breathes, talks or sneezes near another person.

And as we tend to stay indoors to avoid the cooler temperatures, we are usually in confined spaces with lots of other people for longer periods of time. This means we are more likely to catch viruses or bacterial infections from other people who are already infected.

"Instead of working out or sitting in the sun during winter, we stay indoors and don't get much sunshine. Along with this, we are often in more tightly couldn't find quarters," Dr Turner explained.

"As you hang around a warm fire, you're often breathing onto other people who then could turn to absorb a little bit of the virus that you have, cause viruses to spread very easily."