Dobby Memorial Threatened To Be Removed After Harry Potter Fans Keep Leaving Socks At Iconic Location

The memorial for the adored Harry Potter character, Dobby the House Elf, has become inundated with trinkets left by Potter fans which are now threatening local wildlife.

In the film, Dobby suffers a fatal wound from villian Bellatrix Lestrange and dies on the beach.

Freshwater West Beach in Pembrokeshire Wales was the location for scenes filmed in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One, and has become a popular tourist attraction for loyal fans of the franchise.

Home to an array of animals, including grey seals, rare seabirds and lizards, there have been growing concerns surrounding the pollution and items left behind by visitors.

National Trust Wales is urging fans to “only take photos” and not leave tributes behind.

“Items like socks, trinkets and paint chips from painted pebbles could enter the marine environment and put wildlife at risk,” the Trust advised.

The iconic location receives over 75,000 visitors each year. The Trust will be commencing renovations on the car park and amenities to relieve the pressure on the site.

The Trust says money raised will allow them to “carry out important conservation work at Freshwater West”.

