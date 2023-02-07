‘Do We Have The Same Boyfriend?’ Facebook Groups On The Rise To Try And Expose Cheating

Facebook groups intended to catch cheating partners have existed for a long time. However, several groups with “do we have the same boyfriend/girlfriend” in the title have popped up in the last week.

Some have gained just under 10,000 members. Maybe it’s the pre-Valentine’s Day rush to find out before they buy a gift for a dirty cheater.

How the groups usually work is that the concerned members post photos of someone they’ve been dating and ask others whether anyone else has been too.

Then, online sleuths get to work in the comments, with the concerned member reading on to find out the truth. Oh, what fun!

It has Australians torn, with some labelling the trend “crazy” and a couple of featured guys have even hit back, claiming they’ve been falsely accused.

Sydney musician, Kouxan, who’s been at the centre of one of the posts, claims the comments are coming from women who are “playing” him or “in his DMs.”

Sydney influencer Olan Tekkers also took to Tik Tok to explain the dangers of some of the group posts. He said he gets the intention, but what if a girl in the group is upset about being rejected by someone and labels them as a dickhead.

Meanwhile, a Melbourne group recently changed its name to “do we have the same boyfriend? Melbourne Edition! (DELETED) POLICE INVOLVED”.

Victoria Police told news.com.au they’re not across the specifics and cheating on a partner isn’t a criminal offence. Which is lucky, they’d literally be working round the clock if they had to arrest people for a cheeky pash.