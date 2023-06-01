The Project

Do Not Wet Your Toothbrush Before Applying Toothpaste

Cosmetic dentist Dr Sahil Patel says that by wetting your toothbrush, you risk diluting the effectiveness of the toothpaste. He also advises against brushing your front teeth first.

Dr Patel, the founder of Marylebone Smile Clinic, shared stories of some common errors people make when brushing their teeth. Wetting your toothbrush before use is one of them. 

"If you wet the toothbrush before you put the toothpaste on, you're diluting it.

"Toothpaste already has the right amount of moisture. If it's wet, it makes it foam up faster and makes you spit it out sooner," he said.

He added that people should begin cleaning their teeth from the back.

"I'd recommend starting at the back first, which is often the hardest part to clean," he said.

Dr Patel also says to avoid dental floss and alternatively invest in interdental brushes. 

"The bristles that clean between the teeth can get to corners and tricky areas that the toothbrush can't get to clean our plaque, this makes them more effective than floss, and they come in many shapes and sizes to ensure a good fit," he said.

