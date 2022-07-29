Do All Cultures Feel The Same Emotions When Listening To Music?

Whenever you listen to pop music in the Western world, you will likely hear the same features: a formulaic structure, themes of romance, a catchy melody in the major scale — all wrapping up in less than three and a half minutes.

Such features of modern music are designed to make the audience feel good, so we listen on repeat. But why and how do they make us feel good? For a few decades psychologists have wondered and researched if there are features to music that elicit universal emotional responses in humans.

A recent study from the Western Sydney University led by Eline Adrianne Smith at the MARCS Institute for Brain, Behaviour and Development tested the emotions of people and how they respond to major and minor melodies, focusing on a variety of communities including Papua New Guinean communities, to see if there are commonalities.

In Western culture music, major chords and progressions are associated with positive emotions, and minor chords and progressions are associated with negative emotions.

The researchers asked both musicians and non-musicians in Sydney and Papua New Guinea with varying degrees of exposure to Western music, to associate major and minor melodies with either happiness or sadness.

They found the emotional association was indeed present for some groups in Papua New Guinea, however researchers did not find evidence for this association in the community that was the most remote.

The authors stated cultural exposure is important for the association of major and minor melodies with happiness and sadness respectively.

Smith referred to this finding as an example of associative conditioning at play, since we do not typically listen to music in isolation at all times.

We hear music at weddings, funerals, nightclubs, parties and at cafes which condition us to expect certain sounds in different scenarios. Often enough, then we will likely associate that musical feature with that specific emotion.