The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

DNA To Be Used To Crackdown On Dog Poo In France

DNA To Be Used To Crackdown On Dog Poo In France

Dog owners in the French town of Béziers will be required to carry a doggy DNA passport to reduce the amount of dog poo being left on the street.

Not only will there be a fine for not having your dog’s documentation, but owners will be in even more crap if their dogs are found guilty of public poopery. 

The excrement left on the streets of Béziers will be tested and run against a database of potential pup-perpetrators, and the owners will be fined $200. 

The extensive testing and collection of the data alone is, presumably, a very expensive process and so I can’t help but think there has to be a better and more cost-effective way. For example, maybe the people who live in Béziers could just be better people? 

Here’s a harrowing thought though. At some point, a poo is going to be tested and found not to be a dogs but a persons. It will happen. Then the people of Béziers will really be in the bad books

Sydney 'Parklets' On The Cards To Improve Inner-City Streets
NEXT STORY

Sydney 'Parklets' On The Cards To Improve Inner-City Streets

Advertisement

Related Articles

Sydney 'Parklets' On The Cards To Improve Inner-City Streets

Sydney 'Parklets' On The Cards To Improve Inner-City Streets

Experts believe that 'parklets' will be able to improve inner city living, giving a garden to those who live without backyards, but it’s at the cost of parking spaces.
Man Interrupts Girlfriend's Graduation Ceremony To Propose

Man Interrupts Girlfriend's Graduation Ceremony To Propose

A man has divided the internet by proposing to his girlfriend during her graduation ceremony.
Sailor Tim Shaddock Leaves Dog Bella Behind After They Were Rescued At Sea After Three Months

Sailor Tim Shaddock Leaves Dog Bella Behind After They Were Rescued At Sea After Three Months

Australian sailor Tim Shaddock has left his sailing companion Bella in Mexico after the pair were rescued from being lost at sea for three months.
Italy Issues Extreme Weather Warnings Across The Country

Italy Issues Extreme Weather Warnings Across The Country

The Italian government has issued extreme weather warnings for 16 cities, with temperatures expected to soar as high as 49 degrees.
Kim Kardashian’s Skims Brand Now Valued At $US4 Billion

Kim Kardashian’s Skims Brand Now Valued At $US4 Billion

Four years since its inception, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line Skims has raised its valuation to US $4 billion after a fresh round of funding.