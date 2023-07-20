DNA To Be Used To Crackdown On Dog Poo In France

Not only will there be a fine for not having your dog’s documentation, but owners will be in even more crap if their dogs are found guilty of public poopery.

The excrement left on the streets of Béziers will be tested and run against a database of potential pup-perpetrators, and the owners will be fined $200.

The extensive testing and collection of the data alone is, presumably, a very expensive process and so I can’t help but think there has to be a better and more cost-effective way. For example, maybe the people who live in Béziers could just be better people?

Here’s a harrowing thought though. At some point, a poo is going to be tested and found not to be a dogs but a persons. It will happen. Then the people of Béziers will really be in the bad books