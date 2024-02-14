Divorcee Throws Lavish £250,000 Galentine's Day Party With First Alimony Cheque

The women invited 20 of her girlfriends to the event near Malaga, where they were treated to a murder mystery party, complete with a photo shoot, afternoon tea, dinner party and swag bags worth nearly $20,000 each.

Multimedia artist and baker Debbie Wingham was responsible for the “worlds largest Valentine’s cookie”, and shared photos of the $39,000 cookie to Instagram.

“Galentines is a wonderful celebration of female friendship and camaraderie, Instead of adhering to the traditional romantic connotations of Valentine's Day,” Wingham said.

“A newbie bachelorette commissioned the event from Brit owned, Spanish located DM Promotions said it was the perfect way to mark the next chapter of her life and reaffirm the importance of supportive, uplifting relationships between her close female friends.”

Wingham went on to share the details of the decadent dessert, which featured sugar hearts the guests would break open with a Louis Vuitton axe to reveal hidden personalised messages.

The identity of the bachelorette remains unknown.