Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Intellectual property laws in the U.S state that after 95 years, the intellectual property rights expire, making the item part of the public domain.

The copyrights are subject to a time limit, usually 70 years after the death of the author or 95 years after the publication of the work.

The rule is now close to applying to the iconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse, as Mickey approaches his 95th birthday in 2024.

When Mickey Mouse first appeared back in 1928, Disney's copyright was protected for 56 years.

The company then supported the Copyright Act of 1976, which extended protections for 75 years.

In 1998, Disney lobbied for a further extension, resulting in a total protection of 95 years, bringing us to the present day.

Once the copyright expires, Mickey Mouse becomes part of the public domain, which allows anyone wishing to use characters or concepts to forgo requesting permission or paying copyright charges to Disney.

This is true of Winnie the Pooh, who recently entered the public domain after his copyright expired in January.