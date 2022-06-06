The Project

Disneyland Employee Snatches Engagement Ring From A Man Mid-Proposal

The couple, who were in a restricted area, were rudely interrupted by the employee

In a Twitter post captioned “The happiest place on Earth… unless this loser is on duty”, a man dress in white, is seen dropping to one knee to propose to his soon-to-be fiancé, before a Disneyland employee jumps between the pair, grabbing the ring, and ushering them off the platform.   

The pair, however, were on a platform in a restricted area. The man he originally posted the video is reportedly best friends with the man in white and gave him permission to use the platform.   

"POS destroyed my best friend's moment. He asked for permission beforehand," u/wasgehtlan, who posted the video, said in the captioned post.  

Disney issued an apology to the couple, "We regret how this was handled. We have apologized to the couple involved and offered to make it right," a Disney spokesperson said, according to Newsweek.  

The man in white showed great calm in dealing with the Disneyland employee, with his mate saying, "He told me that the guy vanished as quickly as he appeared. He also told me that he didn't want to make the moment even worse by slamming the guy in the ground on that special day," u/wasgehtlan wrote.  

Maybe next time, a proposal at Universal Studios when Jaws pops out of the water would be more successful.   

