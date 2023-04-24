The Project

Disneyland Animatronic Dragon Bursts Into Flames, Prompting The Park To Evacuate Crowds

California’s Disneyland was forced to evacuate crowds as an animatronic dragon burst into flames on Saturday night.

Anaheim Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched around 11 pm. They assisted the Disneyland Fire Department in putting out the fire on Tom Sawyer Island.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. However, six employees were treated for smoke inhalation but did not need further evaluation, according to Sgt. Jon McClintock, spokesman for Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Fire and Rescue.

Parkgoer Elaine Gilmer told ABC News, “The dragon’s head started to glow, and I see fire and kind of smoke coming out. I was like, ‘Oh… they added some new stuff because that didn’t happen like that before.”

She explained that she had seen the show over 100 times. Her daughter noticed that the fire from the dragon started to engulf the animatronic.

“We saw some small explosions coming out of the head, and then, all of a sudden, the whole dragon was engulfed, and then, all of a sudden, the worker started coming around, escorting everybody out for safety.”

“All cast members were safely evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island. Due to smoke and wind, attractions near the island were safely evacuated of any guests, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation,” a Disneyland official said in a statement.

“We are temporarily suspending fire effects similar to those used at Disneyland park’s ‘Fantasmic’ at select shows and entertainment experiences globally out of an abundance of caution following the ‘Fantasmic’ prop fire at Disneyland park.”

Image: Twitter @MelissaLeeGiles

