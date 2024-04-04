The Project

Disney Unveils Concept Art For Possible Avatar Land

Disney has unveiled the concept art for a proposed Avatar land in California's Disneyland.

During an annual Disney Shareholders meeting, CEO Bob Iger revealed the artwork for the new proposal.

"You've heard me mention before our intention to bring Avatar to Disneyland, and our Imagineers have been hard at work dreaming up what guests might expect," Iger said in the meeting.

"And today, I'm excited to give you a first look at the creative inspiration for this possible new destination."

The artwork shows a lake with a waterfall surrounded by foliage, imitating the stunning vistas of Pandora, one of the many moons of a fictional planet in the Avatar films.

The third Avatar film is predicted to be released on 19 December 2025, followed by Avatar 4 on 21 December 2029, and Avatar 5 on 19 December 2031.

