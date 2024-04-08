Disney+ To Start Password-Sharing Crackdown In June

In an interview with CNBC, Iger said that the streaming service will be “launching our first real foray into password sharing” enforcement.

Iger added that the initial launch will be “just a few countries in a few markets” but did not specify which ones, adding that they will then “grow significantly with a full rollout in September.”

Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ customers will receive a message prompting password-borrowers to start their own subscriptions. Later in 2024, account holders be asked to add individuals outside of their households for an additional fee.

It is unclear how much the additional fee will be at this stage.

Disney CFO Hugh Johnston said in an earnings call in February, “We want to reach as large an audience as possible with our outstanding content.

“We’re looking forward to rolling out this new functionality to improve the overall customer experience and grow our subscriber base.”

Johnston added that Disney+ accounts that are “suspected of improper sharing” will see an option to sign up for their own subscription.

Disney bosses have not hidden that they were aspiring for Netflix’s success following a password crackdown.

Netflix implemented their password-sharing crackdown in 2023, with subscribers paying an extra $7.99 to add a person outside their household.

“Paid sharing is an opportunity for us,” Johnston added. “It’s one that our competitor is obviously taking advantage of, and one that sits in front of us ... We’ve got some very specific actions that we’re taking in the next couple of months.”