Disney To Limit The Number Of Marvel Movies Released Each Year

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that they would be focusing more on quality output over the next year.

Disney shares dropped 8 per cent following the release of the company’s quarterly earnings.

2024 will see the release of one Marvel film, Deadpool and Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds Aussie icon Hugh Jackman as the titular characters. It is slated for a July 26 release.

The next Captain America sequel will not be released until February 2025.

"I’ve been working hard with the studio to reduce output and focus more on quality," Iger said in the earnings call.

"That’s particularly true with Marvel ... Some of what is coming up is a vestige of basically a desire in the past (to) increase volume.

“We’re slowly going to decrease volume and go to probably about two TV series a year instead of what had become four and reduce our film output from maybe four a year to two, to the maximum three, and we’re working hard on what that path is."