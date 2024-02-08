Disney+ To Commence Password-Sharing Crackdown

Disney+ has been alerting its American customers of the changes to their subscriber terms, which now stipulate that they cannot share their login details with anyone outside of their primary residence.

This will come into effect from March 14.

Disney CFO Hugh Johnston told investors during its Q1 FY24 Earnings Call: “As it relates to the opportunity we see on paid sharing, beginning this summer, Disney+ accounts suspected of improper sharing will be presented with new capabilities to allow their borrowers to start their own subscriptions.”

Johnston added that the company is in “the early days” of the crackdown, stating that they do not expect any “notable benefits” until the latter half of 2024.

“We want to reach as large an audience as possible with our outstanding content,” he said.

“And we’re looking forward to rolling out this new functionality to improve the overall customer experience and grow our subscriber base.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the password crackdown in August 2023, while adding that he was curious to know how much the move would drive growth for their services.

The crackdown commenced in Canada in November 2023.