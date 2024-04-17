The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Disney Threatens Lifetime Bans For Guests Who Claim False Disabilities To Skip Lines At Parks

Disney Threatens Lifetime Bans For Guests Who Claim False Disabilities To Skip Lines At Parks

Disney has come under fire for changing its park policies for guests with disabilities, as it tries to crack down on visitors misusing it to skip lines.

According to The Washington Post, the use of disability services at Disney parks has more than tripled over the last five years.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland websites updated their Disability Access Service this week, advising guests with disabilities to "request a return time for a specific experience comparable to the current standby wait".

The policy has changed from including "guests who have difficulty tolerating extended waits in a conventional queue environment due to a disability," which was scrapped for being too broad in meaning, according to Fox Business.

It now says the services is "intended to accommodate a small percentage of Guests who, due to a developmental disability like autism or similar, are unable to wait in a conventional queue for an extended period of time."

Disney has warned guests who are found to be misusing or misrepresenting themselves for use of the policy will be hit with a lifetime ban from the parks.

Torrential Rain Floods Dubai Causing Major Delays To Airport
NEXT STORY

Torrential Rain Floods Dubai Causing Major Delays To Airport

Advertisement

Related Articles

Torrential Rain Floods Dubai Causing Major Delays To Airport

Torrential Rain Floods Dubai Causing Major Delays To Airport

Dubai has been plunged underwater after a huge storm dumped nearly a year’s worth of rain on the United Arab Emirates city.
Fans Question Whether Bluey's Mum Chilli Broke The Law In The Season Finale Episode

Fans Question Whether Bluey's Mum Chilli Broke The Law In The Season Finale Episode

The season three finale of Bluey was watched by 2.28 million viewers in Australia, and hundreds of fans have been left questioning whether Bluey's mum Chilli broke a road rule in the special 28-minute episode.
Cruise Ship Passenger Shocked By $18.50 Packet Of Chips On Board

Cruise Ship Passenger Shocked By $18.50 Packet Of Chips On Board

This P&O cruise has landed itself in hot water after one young Aussie mum exposed them for selling a packet of Red Rock Deli chips for $18.50.
Woman Outed For Cheating At Wordle By Fellow Plane Passenger

Woman Outed For Cheating At Wordle By Fellow Plane Passenger

A US airline passenger has gone viral after a video of her playing the daily brain training game seemed to show her trying to game the game.
Shopper Accuses Supermarket Of "Rebranding" Controversial Shepard Avocados

Shopper Accuses Supermarket Of "Rebranding" Controversial Shepard Avocados

It's that dreaded time of year for avo lovers when it switches from Hass to Shepard avocado seasons, and an eagle-eyed shopper believes one supermarket is trying to 'rebrand' the 'inferior' fruit.