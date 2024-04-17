Disney Threatens Lifetime Bans For Guests Who Claim False Disabilities To Skip Lines At Parks

According to The Washington Post, the use of disability services at Disney parks has more than tripled over the last five years.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland websites updated their Disability Access Service this week, advising guests with disabilities to "request a return time for a specific experience comparable to the current standby wait".

The policy has changed from including "guests who have difficulty tolerating extended waits in a conventional queue environment due to a disability," which was scrapped for being too broad in meaning, according to Fox Business.

It now says the services is "intended to accommodate a small percentage of Guests who, due to a developmental disability like autism or similar, are unable to wait in a conventional queue for an extended period of time."

Disney has warned guests who are found to be misusing or misrepresenting themselves for use of the policy will be hit with a lifetime ban from the parks.