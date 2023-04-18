Disney Suffers Major Box Office Bomb With Movie ‘Strange World’, Losing Nearly $300 Million

The star-studded movie had a stellar Hollywood cast, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Gabrielle Union, Dennis Quaid, Lucy Liu and Jaboukie Young-White.

According to a report from Deadline, Strange World’s loss came to $US 197.4 million ($294.2 million).

Deadline estimated that Strange World cost Disney $US317.4 million ($473.1 million) to produce but only raked in $US73.5 million ($109.6 million) at the worldwide box office.

“It’s not enough to say that original animation is a challenge at the box office when it comes to Strange World’s failure,” Deadline wrote.

“The movie centred on a family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures.

“Some might say Disney’s embrace of a gay character in the film turned off red-state audiences, while critics found the fantasy pic to be clunky and incomprehensible, and the animation retro and stale.

“Disney nonetheless supported the movie with a full theatrical release and dated it during their traditional five-day Thanksgiving launch pad, where it saw a record-low start for a Disney Animation title during that frame with $US18.8 million.”

The movie was released to Disney+ only a month after it was released in cinemas, signalling that Disney Studios accepted that the film was a flop.

The movie also sparked outrage from conservatives. The film was promoted as featuring the “first gay teen romance in animated feature film” from Disney. Conservative political commentator, Ben Shapiro, said,

“As Disney begins pushing Strange World for next week’s release, here’s the reminder that their ‘not-at-all-secret gay agenda to target kids is ongoing. It’s a part of the plot of this movie, just as it was with Lightyear. Your kids, your choice.”

