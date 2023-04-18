The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Disney Suffers Major Box Office Bomb With Movie ‘Strange World’, Losing Nearly $300 Million

Disney Suffers Major Box Office Bomb With Movie ‘Strange World’, Losing Nearly $300 Million

Disney’s 2022 animated space adventure film ‘Strange World’ suffered a massive loss of nearly $300 million ($US200 million).

The star-studded movie had a stellar Hollywood cast, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Gabrielle Union, Dennis Quaid, Lucy Liu and Jaboukie Young-White.

According to a report from Deadline, Strange World’s loss came to $US 197.4 million ($294.2 million).

Deadline estimated that Strange World cost Disney $US317.4 million ($473.1 million) to produce but only raked in $US73.5 million ($109.6 million) at the worldwide box office.

“It’s not enough to say that original animation is a challenge at the box office when it comes to Strange World’s failure,” Deadline wrote.

“The movie centred on a family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures.

“Some might say Disney’s embrace of a gay character in the film turned off red-state audiences, while critics found the fantasy pic to be clunky and incomprehensible, and the animation retro and stale.

“Disney nonetheless supported the movie with a full theatrical release and dated it during their traditional five-day Thanksgiving launch pad, where it saw a record-low start for a Disney Animation title during that frame with $US18.8 million.”

The movie was released to Disney+ only a month after it was released in cinemas, signalling that Disney Studios accepted that the film was a flop.

The movie also sparked outrage from conservatives. The film was promoted as featuring the “first gay teen romance in animated feature film” from Disney. Conservative political commentator, Ben Shapiro, said,

“As Disney begins pushing Strange World for next week’s release, here’s the reminder that their ‘not-at-all-secret gay agenda to target kids is ongoing. It’s a part of the plot of this movie, just as it was with Lightyear. Your kids, your choice.”

Image: Disney Studios

Bali Releases 'Good Tourist Guidebook' To Help Us All Behave On Holiday
NEXT STORY

Bali Releases 'Good Tourist Guidebook' To Help Us All Behave On Holiday

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Bali Releases 'Good Tourist Guidebook' To Help Us All Behave On Holiday

    Bali Releases 'Good Tourist Guidebook' To Help Us All Behave On Holiday

    We can't help but feel this guidebook was explicitly made for Australians.
    Cash Isn't King As Research Shows Australians Only Use Cash For 6 Per Cent Of Transactions

    Cash Isn't King As Research Shows Australians Only Use Cash For 6 Per Cent Of Transactions

    Wondering why Nan paid your birthday money in doge coins this year?
    Versace Cut Ties With Iconic Palazzo Versace Hotel

    Versace Cut Ties With Iconic Palazzo Versace Hotel

    The House of Versace brand has announced its plan to cut ties with the iconic Palazzo Versace hotel on the Gold Coast and will now have to give back the thousands of Medusa tiles scattered throughout the property.
    Parents Divided Over 'Fatphobic' Bluey Episode

    Parents Divided Over 'Fatphobic' Bluey Episode

    Beloved children's TV show Bluey has left parents furious and disappointed after a "gross and fatphobic" episode aired.
    Researchers One Step Closer To Finding Out What Causes Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

    Researchers One Step Closer To Finding Out What Causes Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

    Researchers are a step closer to solving one of the great mysteries of the human brain and identifying what causes the obsessive-compulsive disorder.