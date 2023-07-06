The Project

Disney Star CoCo Lee Dies At Age 48

Disney star and pop singer CoCo Lee has died at age 48 after she struggled with depression.

In an Instagram post, her sisters, Carol and Nancy Lee, confirmed her passing, explaining that she was rushed to hospital after an attempt to commit suicide left her in a coma. But she, unfortunately, passed away on July 5.

"CoCo had been suffering from depression for a few years, but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months.'"

"Although CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly, that demon inside of her took the better of her."

"CoCo is also known to have worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she went all out to shine for the Chinese."

"Although CoCo stays in the world for not long a time, her rays of light will last forever!"

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Nancy Si Lin Lee (@nancy_yauyetei)

The Hong Kong-born singer was best known for voicing Fa Mulan in the Mandarin version of the Disney film Mulan and for her stunning rendition of the movie's theme song 'Reflection'.

She also broke into the American market with "Do You Want My Love" when it charted #4 on Billboard's Hot Dance Breakouts chart in December 1999.

Wang Leehom, Mandopo singer-songwriter, paid tribute to Lee, in an Instagram post saying, "In the music industry, Coco Lee broke down international barriers, before any other Chinese singer did."

"Let's always remember her, as a brave pioneer, and an important musical legend."

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by 王力宏 Wang Leehom (@wangleehom)

If you find yourself in need of help, Lifeline is available 24/7 on 13 11 14.

