Disney Seeks To Dismiss Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over Widower’s Disney+ Account

Disney World is seeking to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit brought by a man over the death of his wife due to the terms and conditions he agreed to when signing up for Disney+.

Jeff Piccolo filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Disney after his wife, Dr Kanokporn Tangsuan, suffered a fatal allergic reaction while dining at a restaurant at the Florida resort in October 2023.

Dr Tangsuan was “highly allergic” to dairy and nuts, and Mr Piccolo alleges that the restaurant that he and his wife dined at did not take enough care over her severe allergies, despite being repeatedly told about them.

The complaint detailed repeated conversations the family had with their waiter about Dr Tangsuan’s allergies, alleging they asked the server several times about the safety of specific meals and confirmed a number of times what menu items could be made allergen-free.

Dr Tangsuan died in hospital later that day, and according to the legal finding, a medical examiner confirmed her death was "as a result of anaphylaxis due to elevated levels of dairy and nuts in her system."

Attorneys for Disney World are trying to get the $50,000 lawsuit dismissed and settled out of court because the company’s terms of use says users must settle any disputes with the company out of court via arbitration. 

Disney argues Mr Piccolo agreed to these terms of use when he signed up to a one month free trial of Disney+ in 2019, and again when he purchased tickets to the theme park through his Disney account in 2023.

Piccolo’s lawyer Brian Denney called Disney’s argument “preposterous”.

