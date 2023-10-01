Disney Screenwriter Behind The Bambi Remake Wants To Remove Controversial Scene

Arguably one of the saddest, most memorable scenes in all of Disney cinematic history wants to be reworked to cater to a more ‘sensitive’ generation of parents and children.

Anderson Beer told Collider in an interview: “Not to spoil the plot, but there’s a treatment of the mom dying that I think some kids, some parents these days are more sensitive about than they were in the past.”

Looks like kids will have to learn about the death of a loved one the old fashion way: real life experiences.

On social media, her comments have been criticised for making the classic film go 'woke'. The debate underscores the broader conversation surrounding how classic stories should be adapted for today's audiences.

Lindsey Anderson Beer is no longer working on the Bambi project due to scheduling conflicts. She is now working on a new film called “Pet Sematary: Bloodlines” which ironically, definitely sounds like it has dead animals in it.