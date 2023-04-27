The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Disney Has Dropped 'The Little Mermaid' Posters And Flounder Is A Little Too Realistic

Disney Has Dropped 'The Little Mermaid' Posters And Flounder Is A Little Too Realistic

New 'The Little Mermaid' live-action remake character posters have just been revealed, giving fans a better look at some of their favourite under the sea creatures.

Before next month's The Little Mermaid release, Disney has released new character posters of Ariel and her sea creature friends.

While fans praised the new character posters, some have questioned the disturbingly realistic animal companions.

Sebastian, Flounder and Scuttle have all been given real-life animal designs similar to the live-action Lion King remake, and fans aren't sure what to think.

While Sebastian and Scuttle closely resemble their animation designs, Flounder now looks like a blue fish instead of a royal angelfish.

Fans took to the comments to share their opinions on the new designs, and most weren't happy.

Victoria To Change The Age Of Responsibility From 10 To 12 Years
NEXT STORY

Victoria To Change The Age Of Responsibility From 10 To 12 Years

Advertisement

Related Articles

Victoria To Change The Age Of Responsibility From 10 To 12 Years

Victoria To Change The Age Of Responsibility From 10 To 12 Years

When is a child old enough to be a criminal and even jailed? It’s a tough question, and our politicians could deliver their answer tomorrow.
Robbie Williams Has Revealed His Sex Life Is Not So Sexy Anymore

Robbie Williams Has Revealed His Sex Life Is Not So Sexy Anymore

I guess he’s loving angels instead.
Year Five Student Applies To Be Principal Of Her School

Year Five Student Applies To Be Principal Of Her School

When you want a job done right, sometimes you need to do it yourself.
American Town Forces Argumentative Parents To Become Umpires At Little League Games

American Town Forces Argumentative Parents To Become Umpires At Little League Games

One New Jersey town has introduced a new rule that forces quarrelsome parents to become umpires.
Aussie Katie Perry Wins Court Case Against Katy Perry Over Fashion Brand Katie Perry

Aussie Katie Perry Wins Court Case Against Katy Perry Over Fashion Brand Katie Perry

A tale of "two teenage dreams" has ended in a nightmare for pop superstar Katy Perry with one of her companies infringing the trademark of a Sydney fashion designer.