Disney Has Dropped 'The Little Mermaid' Posters And Flounder Is A Little Too Realistic

Before next month's The Little Mermaid release, Disney has released new character posters of Ariel and her sea creature friends.

While fans praised the new character posters, some have questioned the disturbingly realistic animal companions.

Sebastian, Flounder and Scuttle have all been given real-life animal designs similar to the live-action Lion King remake, and fans aren't sure what to think.

While Sebastian and Scuttle closely resemble their animation designs, Flounder now looks like a blue fish instead of a royal angelfish.

Fans took to the comments to share their opinions on the new designs, and most weren't happy.