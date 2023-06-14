Disney Delays Upcoming Star Wars, Marvel and Avatar Films

Eagerly awaited Marvel, Star Wars, and Avatar films have all been hit with release delays after Disney announced it’s reshuffling its release calendar.

As reported by Variety, the long-awaited Star Wars film, the first since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, has been pushed back to a 2026 release.

Those looking to take another trip to Pandora will once again have to wait a little while longer, with the next three instalments of Avatar delayed by a year, and as it stands, the final film is set to be released in 2031, 22 years after the original.

Other changes include a massive reshuffling of the Marvel release schedule, with every upcoming release having been delayed, causing a knock-on effect on release dates.

Both upcoming Avengers films have been delayed by a year, now releasing in 2026 and 2027 instead of 2025 and 2026.

Disney’s live-action remakes have also been hit with delays, with the new ‘Moana’ film now set to release on June 27, 2025.

Image: Disney/Getty