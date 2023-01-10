The Project

Disney CEO Tells Employees They Must Return To Office-Based Work For Four Days A Week

Disney’s returning CEO Bob Iger has told its hybrid employees that they must return to their corporate offices four days a week starting from March 1. CNBC reported staff had received an email with the instructions.

In the email, Iger said, “As I’ve been meeting with teams throughout the company over the past few months, I’ve been reminded of the tremendous value in being together with the people you work with.’’

As you’ve heard me say many times, creativity is the heart and soul of who we are and what we do at Disney. And in a creative business like ours, nothing can replace the ability to connect, observe, and create with peers that come from being physically together, nor the opportunity to grow professionally by learning from leaders and mentors.”

During the COVID Pandemic, many companies opted for a work-from-home or hybrid work model that meant large gatherings were limited; however, with restrictions ending, more business are asking their workers to return, with Apple asking for three days a week and Elon Musk’s Twitter expects employees in for 5 days a week.

