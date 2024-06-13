Disney Casts Aussie Star Jay Laga’aia’s Daughter Catherine As Moana In Live-Action Film

Jay took to Instagram to share the wonderful news: “My family and I are so pleased to share this news with the rest of the world”.

“My daughter Katie can finally share the news that she will be taking on the role of Moana in the live-action Disney movie alongside Dwayne Johnson and Lin Manuel Miranda.”

“I’m really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favourites,” Catherine, 17, said in a statement.

“My grandfather comes from Fa‘aala, Palauli, in Savai‘i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa. I’m honoured to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me.”

Catherine will be working alongside New Zealand actor John Tui as Moana’s father, Chief Tui; Samoan-New Zealand actor Frankie Adams as Moana’s mother, Sina; and Rena Owen from Bay of Islands, New Zealand as Gramma Tala.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will be reprising his role as the mischievous demigod Maui.

It has also been reported that Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original 2016 movie, will be mentoring Catherine as she takes over the role.

The film is slated to hit Aussie cinemas on July 9, 2026.