The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Disney Brings Back Robin Williams' Voice As Genie In New Short Film

Disney Brings Back Robin Williams' Voice As Genie In New Short Film

An animated short celebrating 100 years of Disney has pulled off the incredible feat of bringing Robin Williams’ Genie back to life.

That’s right; in the short, there are 543 characters from 85 feature and short films that have been recreated without any AI.

The project took over eight months to make, with Producer Bradford SImonsen saying It needed to feel that so the audience response would be visceral. We used our animation research library, where we pulled out model sheets for the animators to work from. We had Eric Goldberg, who has the studio history, and we did tests to make sure it was all working together in the scenes.”

New Research Reveals Granny Flats Could Be The Solution To Australia's Housing Crisis
NEXT STORY

New Research Reveals Granny Flats Could Be The Solution To Australia's Housing Crisis

Advertisement

Related Articles

New Research Reveals Granny Flats Could Be The Solution To Australia's Housing Crisis

New Research Reveals Granny Flats Could Be The Solution To Australia's Housing Crisis

The research by town planning platform Archistar, real estate construction lender Blackfort and analytics firm CoreLogic frames the humble granny flat as part of the solution to Australia's housing woes.
Jetstar Flight Delayed After Erratic Passenger Concerned Crew

Jetstar Flight Delayed After Erratic Passenger Concerned Crew

A Jetstar flight from Sydney was delayed after reports of a man acting erratically got into an argument about the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Clive Palmer’s Big, Expensive Boat Gets Stuck Off Singapore

Clive Palmer’s Big, Expensive Boat Gets Stuck Off Singapore

The Aussie businessman’s $40m super yacht has become stranded in shallow waters one kilometre from Sentosa Island.
Prestigious UK School Appoints AI Bot As Headteacher

Prestigious UK School Appoints AI Bot As Headteacher

Abigail Bailey, a bot designed to assist the human head teacher, is on hand at Cottesmore School in England, a top prep school with a lofty $62,000-a-year price tag.
Netflix Plans To Open Brick-And-Mortar Stores In 2025

Netflix Plans To Open Brick-And-Mortar Stores In 2025

Netflix has announced plans to open its first permanent brick-and-mortar stores in the US in 2025.