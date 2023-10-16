Disney Brings Back Robin Williams' Voice As Genie In New Short Film

That’s right; in the short, there are 543 characters from 85 feature and short films that have been recreated without any AI.

The project took over eight months to make, with Producer Bradford SImonsen saying It needed to feel that so the audience response would be visceral. We used our animation research library, where we pulled out model sheets for the animators to work from. We had Eric Goldberg, who has the studio history, and we did tests to make sure it was all working together in the scenes.”