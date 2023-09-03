Disney Bosses Furious Over Leaked Inappropriate Videos Of Staff In Costume

The videos include staff twerking, provocative undressing and one even shows character heads set up to suggest Pinocchio is performing a sex act on Captain Hook. Which is completely outrageous - how could this ever happen, when Hook lives in Neverland and Pinocchio lives in Italy?

Disney bosses are so furious that they’ve called in a team of investigators to find out who is involved in creating and posting the footage.

Staff at the theme parks are known as “cast members” and are expected to uphold the Disney ethos at all times.

To be fair, it does sound like the staff are trying to make it The Happiest Place On Earth.

However, a source says “They’re one of the most protective companies in the world because they know their biggest customers are young children who don’t want the illusion shattered.”

Several accounts, including ‘Illegal Disney’ have been shut down.

But videos have been widely shared by other users, so if you’ve ever wanted to see Pluto twerk or a Chipmunk do a sexy dance, your dreams may still come true.