Disney Boss Confirms Frozen 4 Is In The Works

Disney CEO Bob Iger has confirmed the team behind the films Frozen and Frozen II, are hard at work completing not just one, but two more films following the story of beloved sisters Elsa and Anna.

Speaking on Good Morning America on Thursday, Iger said that in addition to the previously announced Frozen 3, “there might be a ‘Frozen 4’ in the works too.” 

“But I don’t have much to say about those films right now,” he continued. 

“Jenn Lee, who created the original ‘Frozen’ and ‘Frozen II,’ is hard at work with her team at Disney animation on not one but actually two stories.”

Songwriter Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who was one half of the song writing team behind the hit ‘Let it go’ from the first film, confirmed the news on social media, sharing an article by Variety announcing the fourth film on X. 

“Well, I’ve been quiet here for a while,” she wrote. “But yeah, this.”

The Frozen films have both been enormous successes for Disney, with Frozen II the biggest animated release of all time, taking in over $1.45 billion at the box office. 

