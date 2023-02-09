The Project

Disney Announces That ‘Toy Story 5’ And ‘Frozen 3’ Are In Development

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced a slew of popular animated movie sequels.

“I’m so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises - Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia.”

“We’ll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivalled brands and franchises,” Iger added.

However, in the same announcement, he also revealed that 7,000 employees would be laid off, as well their streaming service Disney + had experienced a decline in subscribers.

The Toy Story sequel comes off the back of four movies with Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, as well as 2022’s Lightyear spinoff starring Chris Evans.

The smash-hit Frozen films, released in 2013 and 2019, have had the cast express that they would be interested in doing more movies. Kristen Bell Exclaimed on The Tonight Show, “I would like to officially announce, with zero authority, Frozen 3.”

“Please bear in mind I did say ‘zero authority’ ‘cause I can’t actually announce it. I can’t do that - I’m not in charge. But there could be something in the works, and something may be happening maybe.”

“I’ll keep it mysterious, but I know Idina [Menzel] recently said she would do it, and I feel like if we’re all in, what are we waiting for?”

Image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

