Disney Announce ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ Is In The Works

The much-loved Hocus Pocus franchise is returning once again after Disney confirmed a third film is officially in the works.

The Sanderson sisters are returning to our screens once again after Disney boss Sean Bailey confirmed a third instalment of the horror-comedy.

Speaking to The New York Times, Bailey confirmed the film was in production, saying: “Yes, Hocus Pocus 3 is happening.”

Little is known about the film; however, there is hope Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will be recommencing their child-eating shenanigans.

The third film would follow Kenny Ortega’s 1993 original and last year’s Anne Fletcher-directed sequel.

It’s unclear if there have been any discussions with Midler, Parker and Najimy.

Jock Zonfrillo's Wife Lauren Fried Opens Up And Thanks Public For Their Support

