Disgruntled Little Penguin Stops Plane From Taking Off

The little fellow stomped his not-so-happy feet, preventing an aeroplane from taking off at one of New Zealand’s busiest airports.

The pilot was ready to depart Wellington International Airport when he spotted the blue penguin marching on the runway.

“The pilot and passengers patiently waited while Wellington Airport staff raced out to collect and help the visitor,” the airport shared.

The runway temperature was a scorching fifty degrees, which would explain why the penguin was so unhappy.

Wildlife carers later took the penguin to The Nest Te Kōhanga at Wellington Zoo, an animal hospital for native wildlife.

The airport said it had since penguin-proofed its fences.

Annoyed, hungry and a little underweight, the zoo said the penguin was otherwise healthy and now well on its way to recovery.