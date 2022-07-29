The Project

Discovery of Tiny Tectonic Diamonds in QLD

The saying ‘pressure makes diamonds’ is true, but sometimes that’s only exciting for geologists.

Diamonds so small that they’re invisible to the naked eye have been discovered in Queensland, giving those with tiny engagement rings the chance to say, “Oh, it’s worth heaps, you just can’t see them.”

These rare metamorphic diamonds were found in Northern QLD and are as a result of two land masses colliding causing the edge of one tectonic plate to tip below another and sink into the earth’s interior. Over millions of years, this immense pressure along with heat creates metamorphic rock, and in this case, riddled with teeny tiny diamonds.

Please, put down your picks and shovels and do not burn bridges with your local jeweller. These minuscule gemstones are only visible using a laser and a microscope. The scientists involved with this discovery revealed it took them roughly a year and a half to prove the diamonds were there.

This sparkling discovery is far from exciting for the Real Housewives of Sydney, but it is definitely exciting for geologists around the globe as it will inform them further on tectonic models and how the eastern coast of Australia was formed. If only we could get that made into a ring….

