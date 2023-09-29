Disability Royal Commission Hands Down Final Report With 222 Recommendations

The Disability Royal Commission tabled their final report on Friday, after four and a half years and evidence from over 10,000 Australians.

Stories of bullying, neglect and abuse were shared across the 33 major public hearings and almost 1800 private sessions. The report made 222 recommendations, including creating a disability rights act, implementing disability employment targets, establishing a federal minister for disability inclusion, changing laws around involuntary sterilisation and increased funding.

The states and territories have 6 months to respond to the recommendations.

Greens Senator Jordan Steele-John is on the Joint Standing Committee on the NDIS and told The Project he felt proud of the work the disability community had done over the past five years.

“We have done this work on the promise that doing so will lead to changes that will improve the lives of disabled people and we have done so in a way that has been led by disabled people, for disabled people,” he said.

“As a result of that, we’ve got a report that reveals a lot of work to do and we are now keen and determined to see that work done,” he continued.

When asked if the recommendations go far enough, Steele-John explained they were a good place to start.

“I think there are a lot of recommendations in this report which point in the right direction that we need to go, particularly those recommendations made by the disabled commissioners around the need to end the segregation policies that we are subjected to as disabled people in work, in education and in employment.”

Steele-John believes that doing away with segregation policies is the first step.

“Those policies need to go, they need to be replaced with inclusion for everyone,” he said