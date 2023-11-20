Director Ridley Scott Says The 'Bum Ache Factor' Makes Movies Longer Than Two Hours Hard To Watch

The veteran director behind cinema classics such as Gladiator, Thelma & Louise, Blade Runner, and most recently Napoleon, told BBC that he was mindful of viewers and their comfort when editing his new film.

Napoleon is two hours and 38 minutes long, and Scott was mindful of the "bum ache factor" that kicks in after two hours when he was editing.

"When you start to go 'oh my God' and then you say 'Christ, we can't eat for another hour', it's too long," he said about movies that are more than three hours long.

Scott also talked about his lack of Oscars for best director, saying "I don't really care" about receiving the award.