Dire Straits Guitarist Jack Sonni Has Died Aged 68

Dire Straits guitarist, Jack Sonni, has died aged 68 after suffering from “health problems”.

This comes after the Dire Straits Legacy posted an announcement, stating that Sonni “will not be able to participate in our next gigs because of health problems.”

The band posted a black and white image of Sonni on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption ‘#JackSonni Rest In Peace #DireStraits”.

Sonni was known as “the other guitarist” after he joined the band after Dave Knopfler and Hal Lindes left the band. Sonni played guitar synthesizer on the 1984 album, Brothers In Arms.

He also joined the UK rock band at the 1985 Live Aid concert. In 1988, he retired from being a professional musician after the birth of his daughters.

Dire Straits founding member, John Illsley posted, “So sorry to hear the sad news that Jack Sonni has died, we loved having him with us on the Brothers In Arms tour, fond memories.”

Knoplfer also shared a tribute to his old friend and bandmate, “A sad farewell to our old friend Jack Sonni, whom I met when he was working at Rudy’s Music Stop on 48th St.”

“Jack was a genuine guitar enthusiast who loved to play, jam, and talk guitars and amps all day. He joined us on tour during the Brothers in Arms era and took to life on the road with the band like a fish to water.

“Jack made friends wherever he went and will be missed by his many pals worldwide. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

