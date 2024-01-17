The Project

Dingo Behind Child Attacks Put Down By K'gari Officials

A dingo that attacked two children and a man on the Queensland island of K'gari in recent weeks has been put down.

The tagged animal bit the man on the back of his leg in the Hook Point barge area on Monday in the third attack in as many weeks.

A primary school-aged girl was taken to hospital last week with significant leg wounds after she was bitten multiple times while swimming near Hook Point.

She was one of two children attacked in the area in recent weeks.

The Department of Environment, Science and Innovation said the dingo was humanely euthanised on Tuesday afternoon.

"The tagged dingo has displayed increasingly dangerous behaviour including two separate attacks in recent weeks on young children in the Hook Point area," the department said in a statement.

"Due to the escalation of the animal’s behaviour, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) has made the difficult decision to euthanise the dingo."

Euthanising a dingo was a last resort and the decision was in line with the Fraser Island Dingo Conservation and Risk Management Strategy, the statement said.

There have been six dingo-related incidents on K'gari since December 10, five involving children.

