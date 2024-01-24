The Project

Diner Spends Whopping $165,000 At Salt Bae's Dubai Restaurant

Salt Bae is once again facing criticism over his restaurant's high price point after he shared the receipt of a diner who spent $165,000 at his Dubai steakhouse.

Salt Bae was a real 2017 moment. The video of the Turkish chef cutting up meat and sprinkling salt was so popular that Nusret Gökçe was able to turn his meme status into a restaurant empire. 

However, reviews for the Bae's steakhouses haven't always been favourable, with many critics saying they are a bit overpriced. 

A recent receipt from one of the salt man's restaurants was shared on Instagram, and it is steep, to say the least. The check from his Dubai Dining house came in at 398,630 AED or $165,000 Australian. 

The meal included three golden steaks at $2,110 and eleven golden baklavas at $1,914, which I assume are just steak and baklava covered in gold leaf (which adds literally zero taste to the dish). 

Nusret shared the image on his Instagram with the caption "Money comes, money goes." I feel like it more 'goes' in this specific situation. 

People in the comments were shocked; one person called it the "most overrated and overpriced restaurant". 

"Imagine being this wealthy and blowing it on food that isn't worth it," another said. 

One person was more upset over the price of coffee, stating "I think overall it's a fair pricing. But coffee for $25 ??? Hell no!". 

So, if you want the Salt Bae experience, maybe start squirrelling away your coins, because it turns out salt mixed with forearm hair is not cheap. 

Aussie tennis legend Ash Barty is making a sporting comeback, but it's not on the tennis court.
