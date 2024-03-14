Diner Shocked After Being Charged $77 For Two Iced Coffees And Two Breakfast Rolls

Taking to Reddit to share the astounding receipt, they said “For the doubters: yes, I really paid $77 for two egg and bacon rolls and two iced coffees at a Darwin beachside cafe yesterday.”

The receipt shows the breakfast rolls priced at $19, with an extra $3 for avocado, taking the cost to $22 each.

The iced coffees were $10 with another $3 added on for ice cream, which the diner assumed would have been included. A Sunday surcharge of 10 per cent brought the diner’s total to $77.

“To be fair, it was really nice food—but I still had to do a double take when I saw the cost,” said the customer.

Commenters were quick to voice their outrage at the “crazy” prices, with one telling the diner he “got ripped off big time.”

“Wow! That's crazy even for Darwin,” said another, while many others said they would have walked away hungry before paying that much.

People were quick to question why the diner didn’t check the prices before ordering, to which they replied they had ”no excuse” and unfortunately they were “ with someone who suggested the brekky rolls, then I went straight to the counter and ordered without viewing a menu.”