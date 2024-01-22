The Project

Diner Confused After Being Served A Waiver Alongside Medium Rare Cheeseburger

One restaurant-goer was flabbergasted to receive a waiver after ordering their burger to be cooked medium while dining at the Hilton Hotel restaurant in Toronto.

User Reit007 shared their odd culinary conundrum on Reddit, explaining that the restaurant usually serves their burgers well-done and handed over the waiver to protect themselves from legal ramifications if the diner got food poisoning. 

Reit007 was not happy; they took one bite of the burger, received the waiver, and promptly lost their appetite. 

As they explained in an interview with CTV News Toronto, “I already had my first bite, but stopped eating and did not sign the waiver. I was shocked to be honest with you,” 

But people on Reddit were quick to point out that ground beef that isn't cooked well can be dangerous. One Redditor explained, “Burgers are generally cooked to well-done because ground beef (well, all ground meats) has a generally higher chance of contamination.” 

So maybe don't order an undercooked burger in the first place and avoid the whole situation. Do you really want to run the risk of contracting E. Coli? Unless that’s what you do for kicks. 

