Digital Licences Now Available For 4.5 Million Victorian Drivers

More than 4.5 million Victorians who drive cars, motorcycles or heavy vehicles will now be able to access the digital licence, but they will not be available for learner or probationary drivers until at least 2025.

The dynamic digital licence updates in real-time, so any changes to changes to addresses or driving conditions will appear on the licence almost immediately.

Roads Minister Melissa Horne said the digital licence would "make it easier for Victorians when they go about their day-to-day lives".

"Whether that's driving around, renting a car, collecting a parcel, or visiting a licensed venue," she said.

To access it, drivers must set up a profile in the myVicRoads and Service Victoria apps before the digital licence can be added to their phone.

NSW and South Australia were the first states to introduce digital licences back in 2019, while Queensland introduced this year following a 2022 trial.