Diet Drinks May Be Linked To Increased Risk Of Irregular Heartbeat

A new study out of Shanghai found that people who were regularly drinking artificially sweetened beverages were more susceptible to atrial fibrillation than those who don’t consume any.

The study also found that consuming a similar amount of drinks with added sugar raised the risk of the condition by 10%.

Atrial fibrillation, or A-fib, is a condition where the heartbeat is described as a “quiver”, and includes symptoms of palpitations and shortness of breath.

Although A-fib can also be genetic, the study found that the association between the condition and sweetened drinks remained even when considering genetic susceptibility.