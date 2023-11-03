The Project

Diehard Taylor Swift Fans Camp Out For Five Months To Get Best Seats At The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift fans in Argentina are camping in tents outside of a Buenos Aires stadium ahead of her upcoming concert in hopes of being the first to secure standing spots next to the stage once doors open.

Hundreds of fans have been camping ahead of the three shows, beginning on November 9, with some pitching their tents as early as June of this year. 

The Swifties juggle their responsibilities like work and studying with time spent at the encampment, with about 60 people per tent operating on a meticulously planned rotating schedule.  

The fans use a ranking system tracked with an internal spreadsheet to determine hours spent in the tent, with more hours pushing you to the front of the line.

Campers are awarded double hours for sleeping in the tent overnight and camping during a storm, with sleepovers compulsory at least once a month. 

Carmen, a fan who has spent 300 hours in the tent so far, told Pitchfork that camping had come with risks. 

“People are very upset with us camping for some reason,” Carmen said. 

“Sometimes you’re lying down, and you hear someone scream ‘Go to work!’ at 2 a.m. It’s like, ‘You’re the one who’s outside of a tent shouting at 2 in the morning—aren’t you supposed to work tomorrow? Does it really affect you that much? I’m the one who’s sleeping on the street, not you.”

